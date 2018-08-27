Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CNAT) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 target price on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

Get Conatus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ CNAT traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. 44,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,594. The company has a market cap of $156.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $7.95.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 69.68%. equities analysts expect that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 216,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,464,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 363,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.