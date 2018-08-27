Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 681 Shares of Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class C were worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. FCG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 6.3% in the first quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 3.8% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.7% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class C by 10.7% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 34.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,220.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $849.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 1 year low of $905.00 and a 1 year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The business had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share.

In other Alphabet Inc Class C news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,099.06, for a total transaction of $42,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,449.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.33, for a total value of $80,807.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,369 shares of company stock valued at $104,846,172. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,245.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,245.96.

Alphabet Inc Class C Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

