Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (STZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.67. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A reported earnings per share of $2.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A will report full year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $9.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.76 to $10.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A.

Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 29th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share.

STZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cann cut their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. OTR Global lowered shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Lee Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A by 1,469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $210.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,020,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A has a 12 month low of $197.12 and a 12 month high of $236.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

About Constellation Brands, Inc. Class A

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

