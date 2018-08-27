Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (XLP) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLP) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 67,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 36,382.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 87,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 87,318 shares during the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 80,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 2,050,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,892,000 after purchasing an additional 940,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its position in Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 18,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XLP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.09. 10,631,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,457,712. Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $58.95.

About Consumer Staples Select Sect. SPDR

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

