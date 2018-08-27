Continental (CON) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €218.00 ($247.73) target price on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €260.00 ($295.45) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($306.82) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Nord/LB set a €220.00 ($250.00) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cfra set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €240.00 ($272.73) target price on Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Continental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €215.14 ($244.48).

Shares of ETR CON opened at €155.45 ($176.65) on Thursday. Continental has a twelve month low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a twelve month high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

