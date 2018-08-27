Contrasting Howard Bancorp (HBMD) & Capital City Bank Group (CCBG)

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ: CCBG) and Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Howard Bancorp -5.58% 3.55% 0.45% Capital City Bank Group 11.38% 6.55% 0.66%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.1% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.6% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Howard Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Capital City Bank Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Capital City Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Howard Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Capital City Bank Group pays out 31.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Howard Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Howard Bancorp $62.55 million 5.18 $7.20 million $0.79 21.58 Capital City Bank Group $138.68 million 3.06 $10.86 million $0.88 28.25

Capital City Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Howard Bancorp. Howard Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital City Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Howard Bancorp has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital City Bank Group has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Howard Bancorp and Capital City Bank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Howard Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Capital City Bank Group 0 3 1 0 2.25

Howard Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.70%. Capital City Bank Group has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.61%. Given Howard Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Howard Bancorp is more favorable than Capital City Bank Group.

Summary

Capital City Bank Group beats Howard Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also commercial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, accounts receivable and inventory financing, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; commercial mortgage loans for owner occupied and investor properties; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, the company offers wire transfer services; automated teller machines and check cards; and safe deposit boxes, as well as credit cards through a third party processor. Further, it provides Internet banking, merchant card, overnight sweep, and remote deposit capture services; and Mobiliti mobile banking, PopMoney, and eStatement products. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through a network of 14 full service branches located in Maryland. Howard Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ellicott City, Maryland.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate lending products, as well as fixed-rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage loans; retail credit products, such as personal loans, automobile loans, boat/RV loans, home equity loans, and credit card programs; and institutional banking services, including customized checking and savings accounts, cash management systems, tax-exempt loans, lines of credit, and term loans to meet the needs of state and local governments, public schools and colleges, charities, membership, and not-for-profit associations. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings programs, automated teller machines, debit/credit cards, night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, online banking, and mobile banking. In addition, the company provides asset management for individuals through agency, personal trust, IRA, and personal investment management accounts; and offers access to retail securities products, including the U.S. Government bonds, tax-free municipal bonds, stocks, mutual funds, unit investment trusts, annuities, life insurance, and long-term health care. As of February 28, 2018, it had 59 banking offices. Capital City Bank Group, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida.

