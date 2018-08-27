Contrasting KT (KT) and Telenor ASA (TELNY)

KT (OTCMKTS: TELNY) and Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

KT pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Telenor ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. KT pays out 44.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telenor ASA pays out 65.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KT and Telenor ASA’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KT $21.05 billion 0.32 $415.40 million $0.88 15.39 Telenor ASA $15.10 billion 1.93 $1.45 billion $1.27 15.29

Telenor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KT. Telenor ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares KT and Telenor ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KT N/A N/A N/A Telenor ASA 13.35% 24.10% 7.55%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.5% of KT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Telenor ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of KT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

KT has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telenor ASA has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for KT and Telenor ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KT 2 2 0 0 1.50 Telenor ASA 0 1 1 0 2.50

Summary

Telenor ASA beats KT on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

KT Company Profile

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers. It also provides mobile voice and data telecommunications, credit card processing and other financial, and satellite TV and media content services. In addition, the company offers information technology and network services. Further, it plans and develops commercial and office buildings and condominiums, as well as leases buildings; maintains public telephones; manages sports groups; develops medicine and pharmacy; and sells communication devices. Additionally, the company offers security, B2C and B2B, investment fund, software development and data processing, Internet banking ASP and security, value added network, system integration and maintenance, mobile marketing, and PCS distribution services. It also provides TV content, residential building development and supply, asset management and consulting, cloud system, data center development, satellite communication, music contents investment, technology business finance, advertising agency, network installation and management, system integration and maintenance, foreign investment, electronic communication, and wireless high speed Internet services, as well as call center services for the financial sectors. As of December 31, 2017, the company served approximately 20,015,000 mobile subscribers and 7.5 million IPTV subscribers. The company was formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp. and changed its name to KT Corporation in March 2002. KT Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam, South Korea.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed line services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting services include DTH, broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, and terrestrial radio and TV transmission. The company also provides wholesale services that enable the operators to route international voice, messaging, data, and signaling traffic through a single connection to a global network, as well as handles international roaming relationships. In addition, it offers digital services, such as international communication services and machine to machine communication, as well as Internet based services, digital media advertising, and financial services. Further, the company sells mobile devices; and leases base station sites, equipment primarily in the satellite business, and properties. Telenor ASA was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

