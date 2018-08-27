Contrasting Sky Solar (SKYS) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (EDN)

Sky Solar (NYSE: EDN) and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sky Solar and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sky Solar $56.73 million 5.51 -$33.17 million ($0.80) -1.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt $1.47 billion 0.81 $41.20 million ($1.00) -26.66

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has higher revenue and earnings than Sky Solar. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sky Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sky Solar and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sky Solar N/A N/A N/A Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 4.64% 104.96% 5.74%

Volatility and Risk

Sky Solar has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sky Solar and Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sky Solar 0 0 2 0 3.00 Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt 0 1 0 0 2.00

Sky Solar presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 523.75%. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.60%. Given Sky Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sky Solar is more favorable than Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sky Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt beats Sky Solar on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sky Solar

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks. As of December 31, 2017, the company developed 318 solar parks with an aggregate capacity of 377.2 megawatts (MW) in Japan, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Spain, Canada, the United States, and Uruguay; and owned and operated 196.7 MW of solar parks, including 96.3 MW in Japan, 5.6 MW in the Czech Republic, 0.2 MW in Canada, 0.9 MW in Spain, 22.1 MW in the United States, and 71.6 MW in Uruguay. It also had approximately 400 MW of solar projects in various stages of development in countries, such as Chile, Japan, Canada, and the United States comprising 6.6 MW under construction, 180.1 MW of shovel-ready projects, and approximately 250 MW of solar parks in pipeline. The company has strategic partnership agreement with Hudson Clean Energy Partners for investing in renewable power and clean energy. Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers. The company was formerly known as Empresa Distribuidora Norte Sociedad Anónima and changed its name to Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in June 1996. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is a subsidiary of Electricidad Argentina S.A.

