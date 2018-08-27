Control4 (CTRL) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Imperial Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Control4 from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Roth Capital set a $32.00 target price on Control4 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Control4 stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. Control4 has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $961.90 million, a PE ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.22.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Control4 had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Control4 will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryce Judd sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $25,924.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Plaehn sold 211,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $7,222,771.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,986,110.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 557,488 shares of company stock worth $18,019,071 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Control4 by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Control4 by 52.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the second quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Granite Springs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Control4 during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

