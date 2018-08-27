Cott Corp (COT) Holdings Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cott Corp (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 733,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Cott were worth $12,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,870,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new position in shares of Cott in the first quarter worth about $239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 6.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cott by 91.0% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 19,164 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cott from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cott in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cott in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington purchased 6,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $99,986.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,807.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Halperin sold 34,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $550,191.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,612,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cott stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Cott Corp has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Cott (NYSE:COT) (TSE:BCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Cott had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $604.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cott Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in North America and Europe. It operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. The company's product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, beverage concentrates, and mineral water.

