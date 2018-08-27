Covesting Hits Market Cap of $15.18 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Covesting has a market cap of $15.18 million and approximately $90,482.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00012836 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00293168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00162112 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00038541 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011610 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. Covesting’s official website is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting.

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

