Crave Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Crave has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Crave has a total market cap of $530,285.00 and $315.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crave coin can currently be bought for $0.0345 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005116 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000140 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000354 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005130 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007567 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Crave Profile

Crave (CRAVE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. The official message board for Crave is forum.crave.cc. Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crave is crave.cc.

Buying and Selling Crave

Crave can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crave using one of the exchanges listed above.

