Credit Acceptance (CACC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CACC. ValuEngine lowered Credit Acceptance from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $365.00 price objective on Credit Acceptance and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Compass Point upgraded Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $327.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CACC opened at $449.98 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $256.27 and a fifty-two week high of $467.26. The company has a quick ratio of 33.69, a current ratio of 33.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.44 by $0.51. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 46.43%. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance will post 27.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Arthur L. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.98, for a total transaction of $921,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total value of $14,590,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $17,809,052. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

