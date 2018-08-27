Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Continental (CON) a €174.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CON. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €240.00 ($272.73) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nord/LB set a €170.00 ($193.18) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($204.55) price target on shares of Continental and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €215.14 ($244.48).

Shares of ETR:CON opened at €156.65 ($178.01) on Thursday. Continental has a 1 year low of €186.55 ($211.99) and a 1 year high of €257.40 ($292.50).

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft provides products and services primarily for the automotive industry worldwide. It operates through Chassis&Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis&Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

