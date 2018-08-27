Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

NYSE CWK traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $17.89. 786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,533. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $19.45.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; and property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services.

