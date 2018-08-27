Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Prudential (PRU)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRU. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($28.76) to GBX 2,275 ($29.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 2,250 ($28.76) to GBX 2,275 ($29.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,076 ($26.54) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,152.76 ($27.52).

PRU opened at GBX 1,735 ($22.18) on Thursday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($20.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($25.47).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.67 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

