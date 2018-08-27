Critical Comparison: Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) versus Crescent Point Energy (CPG)

Advantage Oil & Gas (NYSE: CPG) and Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Oil & Gas 13.13% 0.36% 0.28% Crescent Point Energy -16.48% 1.80% 1.02%

Dividends

Crescent Point Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Advantage Oil & Gas does not pay a dividend. Crescent Point Energy pays out 192.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.4% of Advantage Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Crescent Point Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Oil & Gas 0 3 2 0 2.40 Crescent Point Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33

Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 238.89%. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus target price of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 142.31%. Given Advantage Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Advantage Oil & Gas is more favorable than Crescent Point Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Oil & Gas and Crescent Point Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Oil & Gas $173.78 million 3.21 $73.31 million $0.20 15.00 Crescent Point Energy $2.55 billion 1.40 -$95.65 million $0.14 46.43

Advantage Oil & Gas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crescent Point Energy. Advantage Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crescent Point Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Advantage Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Advantage Oil & Gas beats Crescent Point Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta. It provides natural gas and natural gas liquids primarily through marketing companies. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada..

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.