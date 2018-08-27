Critical Contrast: Synopsys (SNPS) and Link Motion (LKM)

Synopsys (NYSE: LKM) and Link Motion (NYSE:LKM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Synopsys and Link Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synopsys $2.72 billion 5.58 $136.56 million $0.88 116.06 Link Motion $57.61 million 1.62 -$27.12 million N/A N/A

Synopsys has higher revenue and earnings than Link Motion.

Risk & Volatility

Synopsys has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Link Motion has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Synopsys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Link Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Synopsys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Synopsys and Link Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synopsys 1.92% 5.52% 3.13% Link Motion -9.15% 29.16% 14.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Synopsys and Link Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synopsys 1 0 5 0 2.67 Link Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synopsys currently has a consensus target price of $108.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.07%. Link Motion has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,262.26%. Given Link Motion’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Link Motion is more favorable than Synopsys.

Summary

Synopsys beats Link Motion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. The company also offers DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals. In addition, it provides logic libraries and embedded memories; configurable processor cores and application-specific instruction-set processor tools for embedded applications; IP subsystems for audio, sensor, and data fusion functionality; and security IP solutions. Further, the company offers Platform Architect tools for SoC architecture analysis and optimization; virtual prototyping solutions for creating virtual prototypes and virtualizers; and HAPS based prototyping systems, as well as a series of tools used in the design of optical systems and photonic devices. Additionally, it provides testing tools, services, and programs, which include security testing, managed services, programs and professional services, and training that enable its customers to detect and remediate defects in the software development lifecycle; manufacturing solutions for semiconductor manufacturers to develop fabrication processes; and professional services and others. The company has a collaboration agreement with Arm. Synopsys, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Link Motion Company Profile

Link Motion Inc. operates as a smart car and smart ride company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. Its offerings include enabling technology solutions and secure connected carputers for the ecosystem of car businesses; and consumer ride sharing services, as well as mobile security, productivity, and other related applications. The company was formerly known as NQ Mobile Inc. and changed its name to Link Motion Inc. in March 2018. Link Motion Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

