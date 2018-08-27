Critical Review: Atlantic American (AAME) & AEGON (AEG)

Atlantic American (NYSE: AEG) and AEGON (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atlantic American and AEGON’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic American $181.11 million 0.30 $4.52 million N/A N/A AEGON $37.24 billion 0.33 $2.79 billion $0.84 7.11

AEGON has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic American.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic American and AEGON’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic American 0.79% -3.74% -1.18% AEGON 7.24% 6.59% 0.40%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.2% of Atlantic American shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of AEGON shares are owned by institutional investors. 79.2% of Atlantic American shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Atlantic American has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEGON has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlantic American and AEGON, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic American 0 0 0 0 N/A AEGON 2 2 1 0 1.80

AEGON has a consensus target price of $4.60, suggesting a potential downside of 22.95%. Given AEGON’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AEGON is more favorable than Atlantic American.

Dividends

Atlantic American pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AEGON pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. AEGON pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AEGON has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. AEGON is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

AEGON beats Atlantic American on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantic American

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products. It also provides surety bond coverage for school bus transportation and subdivision construction, as well as performance and payment bonds. In addition, it provides ordinary and term life insurance, medicare supplement, and other accident and health insurance products. The company markets its products through independent agents, broker-agents, and special market agents. Atlantic American Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About AEGON

Aegon N.V. provides life insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It offers life and protection products, such as traditional and universal life insurance products, as well as employer, endowment, term, and whole life insurance products; and supplemental health, accidental death and dismemberment insurance, critical illness, cancer treatment, credit/disability, income protection, travel, and long-term care insurance products. The company also provides variable and fixed annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; individual and group pensions sponsored by or obtained through an employer; and mortgages, as well as banking products, including saving deposits. In addition, it offers general insurance products consisting of automotive, liability, disability, household insurance, and fire protection, as well as financing and reinsurance services. The company markets its products through brokerage, partner, institutional/worksite, and wholesale distribution channels. It has operations in the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Central and Eastern Europe, Spain, Portugal, and Asia. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

