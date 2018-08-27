Critical Review: Marriott International (MAR) vs. Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO)

Marriott International (NASDAQ: MLCO) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Marriott International and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott International 7.31% 52.81% 8.02% Melco Resorts & Entertainment 7.83% 15.47% 5.86%

Risk & Volatility

Marriott International has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marriott International and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott International $22.89 billion 1.87 $1.37 billion $4.36 28.24 Melco Resorts & Entertainment $5.28 billion 2.20 $347.00 million $0.92 25.55

Marriott International has higher revenue and earnings than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marriott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Marriott International pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Marriott International pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Melco Resorts & Entertainment pays out 62.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marriott International has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marriott International and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott International 0 8 5 0 2.38 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 0 9 0 3.00

Marriott International currently has a consensus target price of $143.20, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus target price of $32.35, suggesting a potential upside of 37.60%. Given Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Melco Resorts & Entertainment is more favorable than Marriott International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Marriott International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.5% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Marriott International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Marriott International beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, EDITION, Bulgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Le Méridien, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites, SpringHill Suites, Four Points, TownePlace Suites, Aloft, AC Hotels by Marriott, Protea Hotels, Element, and Moxy brand names. As of June 7, 2018, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,500 properties in 127 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

