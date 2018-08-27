Critical Survey: TTM Technologies (TTMI) and Jabil (JBL)

Jabil (NASDAQ: TTMI) and TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Jabil shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Jabil shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of TTM Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Jabil pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TTM Technologies does not pay a dividend. Jabil pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Jabil and TTM Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jabil 2 3 5 0 2.30 TTM Technologies 0 1 3 1 3.00

Jabil currently has a consensus target price of $32.86, suggesting a potential upside of 16.93%. TTM Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Jabil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jabil is more favorable than TTM Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Jabil has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTM Technologies has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jabil and TTM Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jabil $19.06 billion 0.25 $129.09 million $1.85 15.19 TTM Technologies $2.66 billion 0.70 $124.21 million $1.04 17.29

Jabil has higher revenue and earnings than TTM Technologies. Jabil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTM Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Jabil and TTM Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jabil 0.89% 15.68% 3.18% TTM Technologies 5.91% 15.85% 5.62%

Summary

TTM Technologies beats Jabil on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc. provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA). It also specializes in three-dimensional mechanical design comprising the analysis of electronic, electro-mechanical, and optical assemblies, as well as offers various industrial design, advance mechanism development, and tooling management services. In addition, the company provides computer-assisted design services consisting of PCBA design, and PCBA design validation and verification services; and other consulting services, such as the generation of a bill of materials, approved vendor list, and assembly equipment configuration for various PCBA designs. Further, it offers product and process validation services that include product system, product safety, regulatory compliance, and reliability tests, as well as manufacturing test solution development services. Additionally, the company offers systems assembly, test, direct-order fulfillment, and configure-to-order services. It serves automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries. The company was formerly known as Jabil Circuit, Inc. and changed its name to Jabil Inc. in June 2017. Jabil Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates. It also produces test specialized circuits that are used in radio-frequency or microwave emission and collection applications; printed circuits with heavy copper cores, and embedded and press-fit coins; PCBs with electrically passive heat sinks; and PCBs with electrically active thermal cores. In addition, it offers various services, including design for manufacturability, PCB layout design, simulation and testing, and quick turnaround services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing services companies that primarily serve the aerospace and defense, automotive, cellular phone, computing, medical/industrial/instrumentation, and networking/communications end markets of the electronics industry; and the U.S. government. TTM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

