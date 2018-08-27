CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,399,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 844,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.30% of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH worth $582,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,607,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $712,416,000 after buying an additional 155,279 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,511,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,466,000 after buying an additional 90,484 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,798,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,704,000 after buying an additional 77,414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,547,000 after buying an additional 382,362 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,869,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,575,000 after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin purchased 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.14 per share, for a total transaction of $671,854.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $112.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $114.97. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.08.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

