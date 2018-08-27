Crypto (CTO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

Crypto (CURRENCY:CTO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. During the last seven days, Crypto has traded up 22.1% against the dollar. One Crypto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto has a total market cap of $59,580.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,756.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.83 or 0.04120518 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.98 or 0.07832155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.74 or 0.00853288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.66 or 0.01458019 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00184607 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.73 or 0.02035365 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00045024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00293497 BTC.

Crypto Coin Profile

CTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2015. Crypto’s total supply is 13,742,738 coins. Crypto’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCrypto. Crypto’s official website is tailflick.wix.com/official-crypto.

Buying and Selling Crypto

Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.