CryptoEscudo (CESC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.00

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoEscudo has a total market cap of $159,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEscudo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.42 or 0.00876887 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002850 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001540 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011323 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014211 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Profile

CryptoEscudo (CESC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoEscudo is cryptoescudo.pt.

Buying and Selling CryptoEscudo

CryptoEscudo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

