CSRA (CSRA) and Scientific Games (SGMS) Critical Analysis

CSRA (NASDAQ: SGMS) and Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

CSRA pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Scientific Games does not pay a dividend. CSRA pays out 20.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

CSRA has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Games has a beta of 2.41, indicating that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSRA and Scientific Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSRA $4.99 billion 1.35 $304.00 million $1.91 21.59 Scientific Games $3.08 billion 0.93 -$242.30 million ($2.23) -13.99

CSRA has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Games. Scientific Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSRA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of CSRA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Scientific Games shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of CSRA shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CSRA and Scientific Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSRA 7.46% 68.98% 6.50% Scientific Games -9.54% N/A -1.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CSRA and Scientific Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSRA 1 8 1 0 2.00 Scientific Games 1 1 4 0 2.50

CSRA currently has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential downside of 9.12%. Scientific Games has a consensus target price of $50.33, indicating a potential upside of 61.32%. Given Scientific Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than CSRA.

Summary

CSRA beats Scientific Games on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSRA

CSRA Inc. is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies. The Civil segment provides services to various federal agencies within the Department of Homeland Security (the DHS), Department of Health and Human services, and other federal civil agencies, as well as various state and local government agencies. It supplies civil government agencies with mission information systems and associated technical support services. It provides its customers with technical services across service areas, including Digital Services, Enterprise Business Services, Digital Platforms, Cyber, Data Science, and Professional and Citizen Services. It has conducted operations in over 130 locations.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases VLTs and electronic table games, game themes, or other licensing arrangements; and provides installation and support services for casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware maintenance and software upgrade services. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery games, as well as offers instant game-related services comprising game design, sales and marketing support, and inventory management; and provides lottery systems, including hardware, software, and instant game validation systems. It is also involved in supplying player loyalty programs, as well as providing merchandising services and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicensing brands for lottery products, as well as providing lottery-related promotional products. In addition, this segment provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations, including draw systems, instant ticket validation systems, and sports wagering and keno systems; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Interactive segment operates social casino-style, slot-based, and bingo-based games through Facebook, iOS, Android, and various other desktop and mobile platforms; and provides content through remote game server technology, to licensed online casino operators on desktop and mobile platforms, as well as play-for-fun and play-for-free white-label gaming for land-based casinos. Scientific Games Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

