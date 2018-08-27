Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $112.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.09 and a 52-week high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFR shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

