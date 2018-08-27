Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $234,000 in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) Stock

Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Franco Nevada by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd now owns 276,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after buying an additional 12,680 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 24.1% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 7.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $66.73 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $64.50 and a one year high of $86.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 13.92 and a beta of -0.17.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Franco Nevada’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Macquarie cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TD Securities set a $93.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Australia, and Africa. The company also holds interests in silver, platinum group metals, oil and gas, and other resource assets. As of December 31, 2017, it had a portfolio of 341 assets.

