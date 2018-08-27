CVS Health Corp (CVS) Stake Increased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7,100.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.04.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $60.14 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $46.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.34 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

