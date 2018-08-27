CyberVein Price Tops $0.0312 on Exchanges (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. CyberVein has a market capitalization of $32.90 million and approximately $355,460.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000465 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Bilaxy and Bit-Z. Over the last week, CyberVein has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000046 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CyberVein

CVT is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,055,084,622 tokens. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

