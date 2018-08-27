CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Insider Sells $495,237.84 in Stock

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) insider Kevin L. Timmons sold 7,374 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $495,237.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,054,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CONE traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 954,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,455. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $68.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 5.65%. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. BMO Capital Markets set a $74.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, MED lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111,752 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

