Daimler AG (DDAIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

DDAIF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of DDAIF traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,460. Daimler has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. Daimler had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $48.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. equities analysts expect that Daimler will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

