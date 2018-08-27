DDD Partners LLC Grows Position in Chubb Ltd (CB)

DDD Partners LLC increased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Chubb comprises 3.1% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. ValuEngine cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.09.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,812.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $135.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $123.96 and a one year high of $157.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

