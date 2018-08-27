DE Burlo Group Inc. Buys New Position in Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,240,939,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,392,514,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,127,357,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,463,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,127,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.90, for a total transaction of $4,098,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 140,604 shares of company stock worth $34,075,792. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $335.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.87.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $209.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $197.46 and a twelve month high of $285.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 56.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.