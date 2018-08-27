DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $8.22 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises approximately 1.7% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 84.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $141.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 25,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $3,526,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,253.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total transaction of $542,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,625,341.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,800 shares of company stock valued at $21,685,380 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

