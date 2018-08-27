DE Burlo Group Inc. Takes $2.29 Million Position in Penumbra Inc (PEN)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 35.0% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter valued at about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.60.

In other Penumbra news, insider Daniel Donen Davis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $937,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $42,104.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,054 shares of company stock worth $6,890,829 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $129.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12,910.00, a PEG ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.15. Penumbra Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.55 and a fifty-two week high of $167.35.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $109.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.24 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 7.19%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.