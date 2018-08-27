Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of ($2.79) Per Share (DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($2.79) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2019 earnings at ($3.36) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.03.

DCPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $35.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 18.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $45.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $5,108,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,005,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after buying an additional 472,800 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,863,000. Institutional investors own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

