Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $61.60 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.26%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.28) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Spaly acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.17 per share, with a total value of $113,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,015.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total transaction of $1,186,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $3,476,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $909,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

