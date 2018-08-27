Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TACO. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $13.44 on Thursday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.75 million, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $104,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 401,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

