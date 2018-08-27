DeusCoin Achieves Market Cap of $466,919.00 (DEUS)

DeusCoin (CURRENCY:DEUS) traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, DeusCoin has traded up 14.4% against the US dollar. One DeusCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0421 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. DeusCoin has a market cap of $466,919.00 and $10,446.00 worth of DeusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014766 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00274329 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00158353 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00038027 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010872 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About DeusCoin

DeusCoin’s total supply is 100,005,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,079,837 coins. The official website for DeusCoin is deuscoin.org.

DeusCoin Coin Trading

DeusCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

