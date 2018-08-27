Deutsche Bank Analysts Give JCDecaux (DEC) a €30.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. HSBC set a €30.50 ($34.66) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. JCDecaux has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €31.23 ($35.49).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €29.00 ($32.95) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($41.93).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

