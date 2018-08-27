Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) PT Set at €42.74 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €42.74 ($48.57) price objective from Nord/LB in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DWNI. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €42.80 ($48.63).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock traded up €0.81 ($0.92) on Monday, reaching €43.78 ($49.75). 170,396 shares of the stock were exchanged. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1-year low of €30.48 ($34.64) and a 1-year high of €38.09 ($43.28).

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.