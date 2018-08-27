DigiCube Achieves Market Cap of $163,043.00 (CUBE)

DigiCube (CURRENCY:CUBE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One DigiCube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiCube has a total market cap of $163,043.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiCube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DigiCube has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00059808 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018336 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006544 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011237 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000191 BTC.

DigiCube Coin Profile

DigiCube (CUBE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2016. DigiCube’s total supply is 2,429,126,009 coins. DigiCube’s official website is www.freestaking.com. DigiCube’s official Twitter account is @PurePoS.

DigiCube Coin Trading

DigiCube can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiCube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiCube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiCube using one of the exchanges listed above.

