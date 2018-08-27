Digitex Futures (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0171 on Top Exchanges

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One Digitex Futures token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and Exrates. Digitex Futures has a total market cap of $11.96 million and approximately $124,771.00 worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digitex Futures has traded 111.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014825 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00267607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00154273 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035962 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010827 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

