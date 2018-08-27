Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Price Tops $0.0113

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. Distributed Credit Chain has a market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Distributed Credit Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bibox, DEx.top and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,399,499,416 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,404,383,470 tokens. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave. Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance. Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018.

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Bibox, IDEX, FCoin and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

