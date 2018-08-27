Dixie Group Inc (DXYN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dixie Group an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DXYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dixie Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Dixie Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

DXYN traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $23.03 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.05. Dixie Group has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.00 million. Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. equities research analysts forecast that Dixie Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 763,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 106,600 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dixie Group by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 603,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 120,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Dixie Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. 60.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

