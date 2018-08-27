Document Security Systems, Inc. (DSS) Short Interest Update

Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,928 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the July 31st total of 260,321 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,005 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised Document Security Systems from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

DSS stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. Document Security Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 214,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $300,000.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Document Security Systems by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 94,250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Document Security Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells paper and plastic products to protect information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging in the United States and internationally. The company's DSS Packaging and Printing Group segment produces custom paperboard packaging products for pharmaceutical, beverage, photo packaging, toy, specialty foods, direct marketing, and other industries.

