Dollar Tree (DLTR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Loop Capital set a $120.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $114.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $93.46 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,087.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Whiddon purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.78 per share, for a total transaction of $199,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,022.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,156,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,266,000 after purchasing an additional 600,688 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,726,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,728,000 after purchasing an additional 64,736 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,717,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,029,000 after purchasing an additional 852,139 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.0% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,032,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,767,000 after purchasing an additional 195,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 83.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,467,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

