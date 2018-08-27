Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (DM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:DM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,985,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 437,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,473. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.95.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Midstream Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dominion Energy Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 103.70%.

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners Company Profile

Dominion Energy Midstream Partners, LP owns liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminalling, storage, regasification, and transportation assets. It owns and operates LNG terminalling and storage facility located on the Chesapeake Bay in Lusby, Maryland. The company also operates an interstate pipeline in South Carolina and southeastern Georgia comprising natural gas system consisting of approximately 1,500 miles of transmission pipeline and 5 compressor stations with approximately 34,500 installed compressor horsepower.

