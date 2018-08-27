Dorado 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $135,522.00 (DOR)

Dorado (CURRENCY:DOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Dorado token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Dorado has a market capitalization of $596,035.00 and $135,522.00 worth of Dorado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dorado has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dorado Token Profile

DOR is a token. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Dorado’s total supply is 695,583,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,583,782 tokens. Dorado’s official message board is medium.com/@doradoico/latest. Dorado’s official Twitter account is @Dorado_ICO. Dorado’s official website is www.dorado.tech. The Reddit community for Dorado is /r/DoradoICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dorado Token Trading

Dorado can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dorado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dorado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dorado using one of the exchanges listed above.

