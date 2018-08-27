Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) Shares Sold by City Financial Investment Co Ltd

City Financial Investment Co Ltd decreased its position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) by 18.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 265,921 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 59,079 shares during the period. City Financial Investment Co Ltd’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 338,709 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 327,753 shares during the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 518,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,703 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 242,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 160,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorian LPG by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,256,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,241,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

LPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.89 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

